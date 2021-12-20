TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

