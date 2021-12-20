TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

ALGN opened at $609.06 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

