TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $66.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

