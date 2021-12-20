TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 159 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,456. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.