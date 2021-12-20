TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

