TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $161.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

