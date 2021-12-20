TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 68 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 128.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $207.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.