TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

TRP opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.