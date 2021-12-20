TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.89.

TASK opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.27.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

