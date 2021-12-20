Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.57. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

