T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.73. 25,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.