Swop (SWOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $89,493.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Swop has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.22 or 0.00015662 BTC on popular exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $89,493.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00051578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.99 or 0.08237372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.26 or 0.99923417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,840,258 coins and its circulating supply is 1,780,289 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars.

