Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $1,325,000.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Switch stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.