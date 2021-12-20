Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,464 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Univar Solutions worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 320,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 617,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 111.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 828,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

