Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 451,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

