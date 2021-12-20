Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.5% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 122.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 180.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

