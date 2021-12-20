Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

