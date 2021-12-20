Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 28,300 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of Enel Américas stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

