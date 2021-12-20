Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,257 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SITE Centers worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

