Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 273,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,393,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

