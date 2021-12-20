Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,391,700 shares.The stock last traded at $6.65 and had previously closed at $6.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

