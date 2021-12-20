Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In other news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

