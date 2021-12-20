Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 33,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

