Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SNAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Stryve Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe A. Oblas acquired 10,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 15,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,500 over the last ninety days. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at $3,076,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,605,000.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

