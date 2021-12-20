Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after acquiring an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stryker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after buying an additional 121,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

NYSE SYK opened at $251.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

