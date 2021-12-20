Strs Ohio Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of CBIZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 11.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 179,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBIZ by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBZ stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

