Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,427,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

