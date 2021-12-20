Strs Ohio Sells 3,654 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,693 shares of company stock valued at $81,792,477 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

