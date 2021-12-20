Strs Ohio Invests $1.08 Million in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,106 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 25.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

