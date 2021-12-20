Strs Ohio Has $1.03 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $183.11 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average is $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.