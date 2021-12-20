Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPD were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

