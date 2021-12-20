StrongHands (SHND) Price Down 2.7% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $406,480.71 and approximately $27.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,482,108,705 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

