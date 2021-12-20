Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New $364,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

