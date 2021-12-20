Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Storm Resources has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

