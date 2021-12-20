STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.97. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

