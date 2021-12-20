Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 59,169 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $768,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 88.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period.

KJUL stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

