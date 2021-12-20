Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $438.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

