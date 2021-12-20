Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

MGM stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

