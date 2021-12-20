Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 125.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.62.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $303.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.17. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.29 and a 1 year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

