Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.11 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

