Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.