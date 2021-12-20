Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 7,600 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 63.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,153,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,517,000 after buying an additional 219,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.