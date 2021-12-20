Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Buys $20,256.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $20,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean D’angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Dean D’angelo purchased 1,167 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,995.95.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

