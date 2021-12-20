Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in November

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.8 days.

STLJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

STLJF opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

