State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,800 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Textron worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

