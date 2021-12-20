State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,923 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $206.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average of $214.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

