State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

