State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 86,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 115,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

