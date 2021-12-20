State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock worth $1,092,339 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

