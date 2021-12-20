State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Navient by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 460,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

